Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

