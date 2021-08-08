Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

