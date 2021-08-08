Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 49,859 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Kemper worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

