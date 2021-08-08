Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,381 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of MGIC Investment worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

