Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

STX stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

