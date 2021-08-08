Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFHD. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

