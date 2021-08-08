Progress Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Progress Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 7.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

