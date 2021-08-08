Project Inverse (XIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $775,582.06

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $775,582.06 and approximately $2.47 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00155319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.56 or 0.99848903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00802725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

