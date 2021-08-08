Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.65 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00032663 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $236.65 million and $11.12 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

