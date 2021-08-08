ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

PSM stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

