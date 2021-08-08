Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $69.84 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

