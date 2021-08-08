Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

PRTA stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 397,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,911. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

