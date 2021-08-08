ProximaX (XPX) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $24,681.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,862.93 or 1.00156514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00791523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

