Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

