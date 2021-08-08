Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $18,525,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

