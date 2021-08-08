Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 1,641,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,946. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.