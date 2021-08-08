Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Pure Cycle worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.