Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,464.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $11.02 or 0.00025124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $10,464.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.60 or 1.00502878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00787026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

