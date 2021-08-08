Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Lowered by Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $578.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

