Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

