Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issued By Wedbush

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

