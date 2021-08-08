Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

