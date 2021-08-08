Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.