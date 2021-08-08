Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $33.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $32.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $90.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,228.99. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.