Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

CDEV stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 6.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

