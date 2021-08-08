Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Eaton stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

