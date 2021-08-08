Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.