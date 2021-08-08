Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE HSC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth $174,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

