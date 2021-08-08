Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

NYSE INSP opened at $213.74 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

