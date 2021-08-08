Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.21 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

