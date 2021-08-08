Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted by Analyst

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

REPYY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

