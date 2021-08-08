Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Reduced by Analyst

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $640.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.