Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Reduced by Analyst

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

