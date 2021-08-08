Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.59 on Friday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

