Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

H opened at $75.48 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

