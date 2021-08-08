Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.240 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.24 EPS.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 702,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

