Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$29.45 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.77.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.