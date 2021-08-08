Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$29.45 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.77.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

