Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quidel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.