Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 929,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78.

QTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

