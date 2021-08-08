Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 481,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.52. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

