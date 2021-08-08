RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €795.48.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.