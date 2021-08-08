Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00008373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $212.53 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,575,409 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

