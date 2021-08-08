Raymond James Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CIGI opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

