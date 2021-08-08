Raymond James Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

