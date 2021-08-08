Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.23.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

