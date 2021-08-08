Raymond James Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $460.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $443.50. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.