Raymond James Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $180.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

