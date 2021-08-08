Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SKE opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

