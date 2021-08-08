Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 385 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

