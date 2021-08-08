Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

